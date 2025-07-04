 

Response to team question: Did not create team

Team Roster:
Team captain
Denotes a Team Captain

Russian florists for Smiles

Russian florists for Smiles

DONATE

$0 Raised

0%

$480,000 GOAL

Champion: Leonid Churkov

Birthday Smile Fund

Ends 04/07/2025

Welcome to My Smile Fund

I had the great opportunity to bike through Malawi last year and I fell in love with the children. I saw many kids being bullied because of their cleft lips, and many don’t go to school. I hope to raise awareness and funds for Operation Smile so that no child ever gets bullied for their facial deformity.

Please spread the word about my Smile Fund. I will be biking from New York to Virginia for two weeks to raise money for Operation Smile. I will share pictures and stories on this page!

Please donate to my Smile Fund -- anything you can give is a huge help.

My Milestones

Personal Donor Badge
Personal Donation
Personal Donor Badge
Personalized Page
Personal Donor Badge
Send Emails
Personal Donor Badge
Raised $240

DONATE NOW

Personal Donor Badge
50% of Goal

DONATE NOW

Personal Donor Badge
100% of Goal

DONATE NOW

My Supporters

DONATE NOW

If you think this page contains objectionable content, please inform the system administrator.

3641 Faculty Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA 23453

USA


1-888-OPSMILE

1-888-677-6453

+1-757-321-7645

Find Out

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Us

About Operation Smile

Operation Smile Home

Take Action

Start Your Fund

Tips and Toolkit

Operation Smile is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Contributions are tax deductible in accordance with IRS rules and regulations.

A gift made through this appeal represents a gift to Operation Smile. To help the most children, we use your gift where it can do the most good by pooling it with the gifts of others.

© 2024 Operation Smile

Code of ConductPrivacy Policy Site Terms